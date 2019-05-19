Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary with their fans.

On Sunday, May 19, the couple shared an intimate photo compilation from their wedding day to the tune of “This Little Light of Mine," which was played during their recessional.

"Happy one-year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!" reads the caption. "Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018."

The caption also included a message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves: "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

The first black-and-white image in the post is the bride and groom smiling at one another while in their wedding attire. The next candid photo is of a grinning Harry and his brother, Prince William, in a stairwell. There's also a fun pic of the Duke of Sussex pretending to hitchhike to his own wedding.

Other heartfelt images include Meghan receiving her bouquet, her meeting Prince Charles to walk into the wedding ceremony and a special moment with her mother, Dorinda Ragland.

In addition, there is a behind-the-scenes photo of the happy couple posing with their bridesmaids and pageboys and their first kiss on the steps of the chapel as fans rejoice.

It's been a big year for Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37. A few months after their wedding, the newlyweds announced that they were expecting their first child.

They are now celebrating their one-year anniversary with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on May 6.

