Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't keep their hands off one another.

The royal couple's first official royal tour together has already given us plenty of adorable moments between the two, but on Thursday, Harry took their PDA to the next level in a cute moment posted on Instagram. While in Melbourne, Australia, Harry and Meghan hold hands as usual, but it looks like the contact wasn't enough for him, as he reached around his back with his other hand in order to hold his wife's hand with both of his.

... Seriously, can these two get any more swoon-worthy?!

More memorable moments from day three of the tour include 37-year-old Meghan graciously receiving heartfelt gifts from cute kids -- a homemade pasta necklace she gladly wore as well as a tiara -- and playing Australian football in heels.

Harry and Meghan also rode a local tram taking several students to school, and while on the public transit, the pair got asked about the recent exciting news that they're expecting their first child together. One 12-year-old student name Charlie Wolf asked Meghan if she’d picked out a baby name.

“We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone," she replied. "We’re going to sit down and have a look at them."

For more on Meghan and 34-year-old Harry's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, watch the video below:

