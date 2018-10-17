Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue their royal tour!

The stunning twosome touched down in Melbourne on day three of their two-week royal tour on Thursday local time in Australia. Once again looking polished and stylish, the 37-year-old pregnant Duchess of Sussex walked past fans outside of the Government House in a navy asymmetrical dress designed by Australian designer Dion Lee with a beige Martin Grant trench coat, navy suede heels and a cream-colored rectangular clutch. After having her hair in a low ponytail, Meghan opted for a soft blowout.

Meanwhile, the red-headed royal looked sharp in a navy suit with a crisp white button-up shirt, light blue tie and black dress shoes.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

While they greeted people in the crowd, one woman got visibly emotional and started crying after Harry gave her a hug. Meghan, per usual, was gifted flowers and stuffed animals.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a busy day, which includes a short walk to Government House, meeting members of the public along the way, before attending an official reception, where a series of demonstrations will take place.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

After the reception, the couple will visit a social enterprise café which offers leadership, mentoring and training programs for young Aboriginal people. They will then head to a primary school to meet students who are involved in sustainability programs before they go to South Melbourne beach via the iconic Melbourne tram. Once there, Meghan and Harry will meet volunteers from a local beach patrol program and learn about efforts to keep Port Phillip Bay beaches and foreshores clear of litter to reduce the negative impact on the marine environment.

Only four days into their first royal tour, Meghan and Harry have already had a slew of memorable moments. On Tuesday, the soon-to-be parents proved true love exists when they cuddled under an umbrella while it rained on them.

AFP

They have also had some sweet moments with children, showing that the twosome is more than ready to welcome a bundle of joy into their lives.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

It's apparent that Harry and Meghan could not be more excited to welcome their first baby together in the spring. Harry touched on the subject during one of his speeches.

Watch below to hear what he said.

RELATED CONTENT:

These Pics of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cuddling in the Rain Prove True Love Exists

Meghan Markle Says She’s ‘Running on Adrenaline’ During First Pregnancy on Royal Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go Casual During Day 2 of Australian Royal Tour

Related Gallery