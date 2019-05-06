Baby Sussex already has some famous fans!

Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, a baby boy, on Monday, and since then the congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans and celebrities alike.

The Duchess of Sussex has a pretty famous social circle, and many of her friends attended her baby shower in New York City. Among the guests were Meghan's former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Gayle King.

Suits actress Sarah Rafferty quickly took to Twitter to send the new mom and dad a congratulatory message. "Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy! Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and everyday!" she tweeted.

Meghan's former on-screen husband, Patrick J. Adams, also tweeted about the news.

"Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents," he wrote. "Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon."

Priyanka Chopra, former first lady Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres and more celebrities also expressed their happiness for the parents.

Meanwhile, the proud dad couldn't contain his joy during his first press conference following the birth of his son.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this early morning," Harry enthusiastically told reporters. "A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined."

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he continued. "But, we're both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody."

He continued by sharing that, while they do not have a name yet, they will share it very soon.

"The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he said of a name. "For us, I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned, as a family. To be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

Additionally, a source tells ET that Baby Sussex "was born at home at Frogmore Cottage." Meghan was able to have the child as she wanted "in the privacy of her home," the source adds. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was there to support Meghan and Harry during the birth, the source says.

For more on the new baby, watch below.

