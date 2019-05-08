There was so much excitement over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby that some things might have been overlooked!

The new parents introduced their newborn son to the world on Wednesday, as well as shared his name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Shortly after his moniker was announced, his page appeared on the royal family's official website. However, as captured by people on Twitter, there was a mistake in his biography.

When the page went live, little Archie was referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new son, which, of course, is Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and is seventh in line to the throne," read the original copy.

Archie skipped ahead in the line to the throne if he’s the first child of the duke and duchess of Cambridge lol pic.twitter.com/fKlYGUH7LU — Danielle 🍭 (@ForeverWithJoeJ) May 8, 2019

The littlest royal's page has now been corrected to say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which are Harry and Meghan's royal titles.

On Wednesday, the proud parents were beaming as they held a short interview at Windsor Castle with their baby in tow.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Meghan gushed about being a new mom. "He has the sweetest temperament."

Harry -- who walked out carrying his son -- joked, "I wonder who he gets that from."

As for who Baby Sussex looks like, the proud father shared, "His looks are changing every single day." Harry later quipped, "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful."

His name was later announced after Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip met the little one.

See more on baby Archie in the video below.

