Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Best PDA Moments

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their first anniversary!

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially hit the one-year mark in their marriage. The pair wed last May in an extravagant ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and have since welcomed their first child, Archie.

While they've become parents since tying the knot, it's unlikely that the royal duo will lay off the PDA anytime soon. Meghan and Harry have often made headlines for their affectionate nature, from their very first public outing in 2017 all the way to the introduction of Archie to the world earlier this month.

Keep reading for some of the best PDA moments from the duke and duchess.

The Invictus Games, September 2017

Karwai Tang/WireImage

On their first foray into public life, Meghan and Harry left no uncertainty about their relationship status. Throughout the Toronto, Canada, event, the pair was seen whispering in each other's ear, laughing together and even holding hands.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

A few days after their initial outing, Meghan and Harry were at another event for the annual competition when Harry planted a kiss on his then-girlfriend's cheek.

Engagement announcement, November 2017

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Steve Back/Getty Images

Just months after their public debut, Meghan and Harry announced their engagement to the world. The pair posed for pics at Kensington Palace, where they excitedly held hands and cuddled up to each other to celebrate the happy news.

Wedding day, May 2018

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

After a lot of hand-holding and sweet touches throughout their engagement, Meghan and Harry had lots of PDA moments during their wedding day! The pair held hands throughout the ceremony, shared their first kiss outside the chapel immediately following the nuptials, and Harry made sure to get the car door for his bride as they jetted off for their reception.

Sentebale Polo 2018, July 2018

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Just two months after officially becoming husband and wife, Harry and Meghan posed with the trophy from the polo match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club. Shortly thereafter, the newlyweds leaned in for a sweet kiss.

Hamilton performance, August 2018

Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a performance of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theater in London and had an adorable moment while posing for a pic with the cast. In a video taken at the time, Harry and Meghan are cuddled up on stage when Meghan asks, "Can you see, my love?" The sweet term of endearment adorably made both Harry and Meghan laugh and blush on stage.

Together Cookbook Launch, September 2018

When you just have to flatten down the wife’s hair on a windy day ... pic.twitter.com/4E7L3iurB7 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

Harry was a proud husband when he attended the launch of Meghan's charity cookbook alongside her mom, Doria Ragland. The duke even pulled a sweet move when the wind threatened Meghan's perfectly styled hair, and he reached over to brush it out of her face as she chatted with attendees.

Visit to the Joff Youth Center, October 2018

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal couple couldn't keep the smiles off their faces as they visited a youth center in Sussex. Meghan and Harry were laughing nonstop as they sat down, with Meghan adorably leaning into Harry as he held her hand and flashed a giant smile.

Royal tour to Australia, October 2018

Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Shortly after Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their first child, the couple jetted off to Australia for a royal tour. When they were surprised by rain showers at an event in a park, Meghan helped out her hubby by holding an umbrella for him while he gave his speech. The pair later huddled under the shared umbrella together.

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Later in their trip, Harry and Meghan were adorable on the beach, smiling, laughing and touching each other as they lounged in the sand.

Morocco trip, February 2019

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Harry were especially affectionate during a visit to a Moroccan school. With her baby bump on full display, Meghan leaned into Harry as he stood with his arm around her.

Archie's first photo call, May 2019

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Just days after Meghan gave birth to the couple's first child, Harry, Meghan and baby Archie posed for photos at Windsor Castle. The new parents were glowing with joy, standing close together and grinning over their son.

