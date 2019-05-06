Spring 2019 is another extra special one for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

After tying the knot in May of last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Monday.

From the sweet announcement to Harry's first speech as a dad, ET is breaking down everything we know (so far) about the newest member of the royal family.

How did Meghan and Harry announce the news?

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Monday that Meghan gave birth to a baby boy in the early morning on May 6. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex safely delivered of a son," the statement read. "The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "The Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET in January that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not know the gender of their baby. "They've decided not to find out the sex," she explained at the time.

Where did Meghan give birth?

A source told ET that Baby Sussex "was born at home at Frogmore Cottage." Meghan was able to have the child as she wanted "in the privacy of her home," the source said, adding that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was there to support the couple during the birth.

A source told ET last week that Doria was by her daughter's side every moment since touching down in London last month. She helped Meghan and Harry settle into their new home at Frogmore Cottage, and helped to make things as easy as possible for the parents-to-be ahead of Baby Sussex's arrival.

How much does Baby Sussex weigh?

Meghan and Harry also shared the exciting news on their joint Sussex Royal Instagram page, revealing that their newborn weighs 7 lbs 3 oz. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the couple added. "More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

How is Harry feeling about being a first-time father?

The Duke of Sussex is on cloud nine! Shortly after the palace released a statement on Monday, Harry gave his first speech as a dad. "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this early morning," he gushed. "A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined."

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he continued. "But, we're both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Does Baby Sussex have a name yet?

According to Harry, he and Meghan are "still thinking" about a name and promised reporters that they'll be introduced to the baby in a couple of days. "The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he revealed. "For us, I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days times as planned, as a family. To be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

"I haven't been in many births. This is definitely my first birth," he added. "But it was amazing. Absolutely incredible. And, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And, as every father and parent would ever say, your baby's absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon."

As ET previously reported, Meghan reportedly told a woman in the crowd that she was due late April to early May while greeting fans in Birkenhead, England, earlier this year. At the time, a royal source told ET that the former Suits star also raved about how great of a father Harry was going to be and that they were very much looking forward to becoming first-time parents.

As we wait to hear the newborn's official moniker, here are our best guesses for what Meghan and Harry could name the royal baby boy, courtesy of ET staffers: Philip, Malcolm, Martin, Arthur, Albert, James, Philip Zane of Sussex. (We'd love to hear yours, of course. Tweet us @etnow.)

What else did Meghan and Harry do to prepare for Baby Sussex's arrival?

ET learned last November that Meghan and Harry would be moving out of their two-bedroom home at Kensington Palace and into the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle this spring, and they officially moved in early April. The new residence is close to the house where their evening reception was held following their royal wedding and the same location where their engagement photos were taken. The new home also includes a guest room for Meghan's mother, who will continue to help the royals take care of Baby Sussex.

"The couple is really excited about the impending birth," a source told ET at the time. "The [new] 10-bedroom house has more space for children when they expand their family and, of course, has a special place in their hearts."

What will the nursery look like?

According to Nicholl's royal sources -- who are helping with Meghan and Harry's new home renovations -- the nursery is going to be very modern.

"Don't expect to see any baby pink or baby blue," Nicholl said. "Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette -- whites and grays, I'm told, will be the color theme for Baby Sussex's nursery."

How will Baby Sussex be raised?

A source told ET late last year that Meghan and Harry are determined to give their children as "normal an upbringing as possible" -- which means they'll grow up differently from William and Kate's kids, who are in the direct line of succession to the throne.

"Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children," the source said at the time. "They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and Doria will have a prominent role in their family as the children's grandmother."

"Their children are expected to one day have regular jobs, and will be raised to appreciate the differences in society," the source added. "They will have a healthy respect for boundaries like other children. They will have chores at home and be brought up with respect."

Is it true Meghan and Harry might be moving again following Baby Sussex's arrival?

Rumors have been swirling that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making plans to temporarily relocate to Africa. Buckingham Palace recently released a statement to address the rumors, noting that "any future plans" for Meghan and Harry are "speculative at this stage," and "no decision has been taken about future roles." The Palace did not, however, completely deny the report.

A source told ET that the potential plans to relocate are in the "beginning stages," adding that the new "assignment" would be a way to harness their popularity in a commonwealth country. An additional source revealed late last month that the couple intends to at least make a visit to Africa in the fall, but it's unclear whether they'll be joined by Baby Sussex.

