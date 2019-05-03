This spring will be another extra special one for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

After tying the knot in May of last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now patiently awaiting the arrival of their first child together. A royal source told ET on May 3 that Meghan was not in labor just yet, but with Harry postponing his scheduled trip to Amsterdam on May 8, many are speculating that his wife is only days away from giving birth.

But before Baby Sussex does arrive, ET is breaking down everything we know (so far!) about the newest member of the royal family.

When is the royal baby due?

Greeting fans in Birkenhead, England, earlier this year, Meghan reportedly told a woman in the crowd that she was due late April to early May. At the time, a royal source told ET that the former Suits star also raved about how great a father Harry is going to be and that they are very much looking forward to becoming first-time parents.

In addition to Harry postponing his upcoming trip, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is currently by her daughter's side after touching down in London last month. A royal source told ET that Doria has been helping both Meghan and Prince Harry settle into their new home at Frogmore Cottage and is attempting to make things as easy as possible for the parents-to-be. Harry is really enjoying his mother-in-law's company, the source added, noting that although he's been looking forward to becoming a dad his entire life, he's still feeling a bit nervous.

Where will Meghan give birth?

While the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London is where Kate Middleton gave birth to her and Prince William's three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- the Daily Mailreports that baby Sussex will likely be born in Surrey, at Frimley Park Hospital (where Harry's aunt, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, had her two children, Louise and Viscount).

"If their royal highnesses have moved to Frogmore Cottage before the birth [which they have], Frimley Park may be a more easily accessible option than St Mary's," a source told the outlet.

With all the excitement surrounding the arrival of Baby Sussex, fans have started to come up with their own theories about Meghan's birth plan, like whether she is planning a secret home birth. Read our favorite fan theories here!

Will it be a boy or girl?

Unknown. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in January that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not know the gender of their baby. "They've decided not to find out the sex," she explained.

Have Meghan and Harry discussed baby names?

Not publicly... yet! We'll still have to wait a while to find out the newborn's official moniker, but here are our best guesses for the royal boy or girl, courtesy of ET staffers: Allegra, Philip, Malcolm, Martin, Alice, Sierra, Arthur, Diana, Victoria, Albert, James, Rachel, Philip Zane of Sussex. (We'd love to hear yours, of course. Tweet us @etnow.)

What are they doing to prepare for Baby Sussex's arrival?

ET learned last November that Meghan and Harry would be moving out of their two-bedroom home at Kensington Palace and into the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle this spring, and they officially moved in early April. The new residence is close to the house where their evening reception was held following their royal wedding and the same location where their engagement photos were taken. The new home also includes a guest room for Meghan's mother, who will be helping the royals once the baby arrives.

"The couple is really excited about the impending birth," a source told ET. "The [new] 10-bedroom house has more space for children when they expand their family and, of course, has a special place in their hearts."

An additional source recently told ET that the couple has already had lots of family visiting their new home, and added that Meghan's closest friends have also been there to help her get ready for the impending birth. Moving when you're nine months pregnant is not easy, the source noted, but Meghan has been her normal, organized self, just "enjoying her pregnancy and anticipating the days ahead."

"It is such a happy and exciting time for Meghan," the source continued. "She looks absolutely radiant and is taking each day at a time. [She is] looking forward to becoming a mother."

How are Meghan and Harry feeling?

"Meghan has told friends that this is the most exciting [time], the happiest period in her life," royal expert Katie Nicholl shared with ET earlier this year. "I'm told that she is upbeat and that she is happy."

"Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment," Nicholl continued. "They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby. They are very much looking forward to moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage."

What will the nursery look like?

According to Nicholl's royal sources -- who are helping with Meghan and Harry's new home renovations -- the nursery is going to be very modern.

"Don't expect to see any baby pink or baby blue," Nicholl said. "Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette -- whites and grays, I'm told, will be the color theme for Baby Sussex's nursery."

How will Baby Sussex be raised?

A source told ET late last year that Meghan and Harry are determined to give their children as "normal an upbringing as possible" -- which means they'll grow up differently from William and Kate's kids, who are in the direct line of succession to the throne.

"Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children," the source said at the time. "They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and Doria will have a prominent role in their family as the children's grandmother."

"Their children are expected to one day have regular jobs, and will be raised to appreciate the differences in society," the source added. "They will have a healthy respect for boundaries like other children. They will have chores at home and be brought up with respect."

Is it true Meghan and Harry might be moving again after Baby Sussex arrives?

Rumors have been swirling that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making plans to temporarily relocate to Africa. Buckingham Palace recently released a statement to address the rumors, noting that "any future plans" for Meghan and Harry are "speculative at this stage," and "no decision has been taken about future roles." The Palace did not, however, completely deny the report.

A source told ET that the potential plans to relocate are in the "beginning stages," adding that the new "assignment" would be a way to harness their popularity in a commonwealth country. An additional source revealed late last month that the couple intends to at least make a visit to Africa in the fall, but it's unclear whether they'll be joined by Baby Sussex.

