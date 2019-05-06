Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son is officially here!

Following the birth of Baby Sussex on Monday, the royal family took to Instagram to share that the happy news was on display at Buckingham Palace.

"A notice of birth has gone on display on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ son," the account captioned a video of footmen placing the announcement on an easel. "It is tradition that this goes on display on a ceremonial easel for members of the public to view for approximately 24 hours."

The announcement itself reads, "The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 5:26 a.m. today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

After the announcement was placed outside, hoards of well-wishers gathered by the palace's gates to see it for themselves. Likewise, many royal fans gathered in Windsor following the birth, where, a source told ET, Harry and Meghan welcomed their child at home at Frogmore Cottage.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

ET has also learned Meghan and Harry have been texting with family members and have already texted a photo of Baby Sussex. "Everyone is incredibly excited and couldn’t be happier for Harry and Meg," the source says.

Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan was in labor, Harry and Meghan's Instagram account revealed that the littlest royal, a boy weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz, was safely delivered.

Following the announcement of the birth, Harry spoke to reporters and gushed about his wife and newborn.

"It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he said. "But, we're both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody."

The Duke of Sussex announces his wife has given birth to a baby boy.



Follow the latest on the #royalbaby here: https://t.co/8KSPsa3ufSpic.twitter.com/xE4qo9Ct3v — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2019

Watch the video below for more on Baby Sussex.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Dad Reacts to Birth of Her and Prince Harry's Baby Boy

Inside Meghan Markle's Home Birth at Frogmore Cottage With Prince Harry and Mom Doria Ragland

What's Next for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Boy?

Related Gallery