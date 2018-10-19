Baking banana bread and doing yoga!

Meghan Markle isn’t just making public appearances on her Royal Tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga with her hubby, Prince Harry.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who announced earlier this week that she is pregnant with her first child, is also trying to keep her mental health in check. During her fourth day of tour events in Sydney, Australia, Meghan joined Harry at Bondi Beach where the couple met with the group OneWave to have an open discussion about mental health.

One woman in the group, 35-year-old Charlotte, spoke with the Duchess about pregnancy, as she too is expecting.

Charlotte, 35, said: "Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up at 4.30am this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep. It’s a bit of a double whammy for her, she said, as she has both the baby and jet lag to contend with." pic.twitter.com/HMaOLtXdOz — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) October 18, 2018

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Charlotte told reporters. "She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep. It’s a bit of a double whammy for her, she said, as she has both the baby and jet lag to contend with.”

Meghan added that yoga is “so good for healing your mind.”

OneWave founder Grant Trebilco told 7 News Sydney, “She practices yoga every day. Her mom’s a yoga teacher, and she was talking about how yoga’s her escape."

Royal Tour: "She said yoga is her escape" - OneWave founder Grant Trebilco speaking to @alexhart7 after meeting Harry & Meghan. "She (Meghan) spoke about how sports make you feel good." #RoyalTourAustralia#7Newspic.twitter.com/3kT6dZG1ng — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 18, 2018

Prince Harry also contributed to the conversation, opening up about the importance of seeking support from others.

"He’s such a good bloke,” Grant said of the Duke. "He actually said today reaching out for help is not a weakness, it’s a strength, so that’s going to change people’s lives around the world.”

The couple will continue their official events in Sydney over the weekend, supporting the Invictus Games as the opening ceremony will be held on Saturday.

