Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first royal tour of Australia continued on Monday as the couple traveled to Fraser Island, in Queensland.

The two happily held hands as they walked along a picturesque jetty after taking a boat out to Kingfisher Bay. Meghan, 37, cradled her growing baby bump while wearing a Reformation maxi dress, brown leather lace-up sandals and sunglasses. As for Harry, 34, he was dressed in khaki slacks, an untucked blue shirt, brown shoes and sunglasses.

Per usual, the parents-to-be were thrilled to greet those who came out to see them, gladly accepting gifts and posing for photos.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed by the Butchulla People, the traditional owners of the island, which is called K'gari in their native language. The premiere of Queensland also accompanied the couple as they all participated in a traditional Welcome to Country Smoking Ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess came out to the island as part of a celebration dedicating the island's rain forests to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, a royal initiative aimed at creating an international network of forest conservation programs.

In keeping with the informative aspect of the royal couple's tour down under, they also traveled to one of Fraser Island's famed lakes to meet with local Butchulla elders and Australian Park Rangers to learn about the island's cultural and ecological biodiversity.

Recently, Prince Harry flew solo while attending a number of events at this year's Invictus Games in Sydney, after the pregnant Duchess decided to cut back on some of the tour's many engagements out of caution for her health, according to multiple reports.

There are still plenty of days left in their two-week tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. See what they have been up to since arriving down under earlier this week.

