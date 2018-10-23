Meghan Markle had to cut short yet another stop on her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia.

The Duchess of Sussex cut short an engagement in Fiji on Wednesday, due to "crowd management" issues, according to a royal source.

Markle, who is on day nine of the royal tour, visited Suva Municipal Market to meet female vendors involved in the UN Women’s project, Markets for Change, which promotes women’s empowerment in marketplaces across the Pacific.

However, it seems that there were simply too many people who wanted to catch a glimpse of the pregnant Duchess, making the marketplace a bit chaotic.

The Duchess was supposed to spend 15 minutes at the market but instead stayed just about eight minutes, according to the source, who says the engagement was cut short due to there being "much bigger crowds than anticipated" inside the market, making the event "uncomfortably busy."

The source points out that Markle did manage to meet with every stallholder she was scheduled to greet, however, others were a bit disappointed they missed the opportunity to see the Duchess in person.

"The Duchess was only due to drop in at the market; it was only meant to be an extension of the reception at the High Commission," the source says. “There were much bigger crowds than people had been anticipating and there were a lot of people cramped into the market."

During her time in Fiji on Wednesday, Markle visited the University of the South Pacific, where she gave a passionate speech promoting female education.

"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital," the former Suits star said in her address. "When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them."

