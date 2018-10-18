Composed as she is, Meghan Markle isn’t immune to the occasional scare!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex got quite the royal fright during her visit to Melbourne, Australia, with her husband, Prince Harry, on the third day of their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

The Duke and Duchess were speaking with students from Trinity Grammar School, who work with Formula 1 cars, at a reception at the Government House when they took part in a model car demonstration.

Meghan was given the launcher, which she pressed to start the model cars, but hadn’t been expecting the loud noise and smoke that came when the cars took off. In a funny moment captured by reporters, the Duchess let out a small cry and covered her face with her hand, prompting her husband and the rest of the room to start laughing.

During the reception Harry and Meghan got to meet students from Trinity Grammar who had been involved in the #F1inSchools programme. The couple got to race miniature F1 cars - and the Duchess got quite a shock! pic.twitter.com/ws4jxaWugZ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 18, 2018

After briefly being startled, Meghan too laughed with the crowd at the candid moment.

It was a busy day for the Duke and Duchess. As they traveled around Melbourne, the pair participated in a beach clean up, met with women working to get more involved in sporting events, greeted endless crowds, and even rode a local tram with some school children.

The pair are next returning to Sydney, Australia, where they started the tour for more engagements before a four-day break next week.

