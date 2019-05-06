Meghan Markle Gives Birth: Here's the Scene Outside Windsor Castle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially parents!

Following the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, the town of Windsor -- the location of the new parents' home, Frogmore Cottage -- is abuzz.

Photos and videos from the area show well-wishers popping champagne while dressed in their most patriotic outfits. Many are sporting clothing items adorned with the British flag, while others are holding balloons of a baby and photos of Harry and Meghan.

#UPDATE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth on Monday to a "very healthy" boy, Prince Harry announced in a statement to television cameras in Windsor, west of London. https://t.co/RA3AoqiYND#MeghanMarklepic.twitter.com/byCVLkB9Hx — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 6, 2019

Royal fans in Windsor celebrate the birth of the #RoyalBabyhttps://t.co/Td7n0wWEVxpic.twitter.com/HMlGckCuzd — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) May 6, 2019

Windsor all abuzz with news of royal baby. Follow updates https://t.co/3ohVH5XpBSpic.twitter.com/vPmYyuitiG — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 6, 2019

Lots of media and crowds today outside Windsor Castle. Plenty taking pictures and there's a definite buzz. pic.twitter.com/0pzx0ebLQq — Emily Mee (@EmilyMeeSky) May 6, 2019

People celebrate outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, Britain #royalbaby#babyboy

📷@hannahmckay88pic.twitter.com/1iCzHWAjv5 — Reuters Paris Pix (@ReutersParisPix) May 6, 2019

Likewise, Londoners are thrilled about the baby's birth, with BT Tower even displaying a special message for the new parents. "Congratulations Harry and Megan. It's a baby boy," the ticker on the building reads.

BT Tower lit up for Baby Sussex 💙 pic.twitter.com/RY4qwGh7OL — Jennifer ✨ (@LadySassington) May 6, 2019

Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan was in labor, Harry and Meghan's Instagram account revealed that the littlest royal, a boy weighing 7lbs. 3oz, was safely delivered.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," Sussex Royal's message read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

Following the announcement of the birth, Harry spoke to reporters to gush about his wife and newborn. The Duke of Sussex also assured royal fans will see photos of Baby Sussex taken from their home in a couple days, which differs from how Kate Middleton and Prince William introduced their three children to the world, on the steps of St Mary's Hospital in London, England.

"It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he said. "But, we're both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody."

"The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he said of choosing a name. "For us, I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days times as planned, as a family. To be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

Harry ended his sweet remarks by once again praising Meghan and saying their baby boy is "to die for."

"I haven't been in many births. This is definitely my first birth," he quipped. "But it was amazing. Absolutely incredible. And, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And, as every father and parent would ever say, your baby's absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon."

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, have been married since May 2018, and last October, Kensington Palace announced that the former Suits star was pregnant.