Meghan Markle Gives Birth to a Baby Boy With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby has arrived!

Buckingham Palace announced that the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, May 6. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex safely delivered of a son," read that statement. "The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

The statement continues, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The new parents also shared the news on Instagram.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," read the message. "Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

This marks the first child for both 37-year-old Meghan and 34-year-old Harry. The couple has been married since May 2018. Kensington Palace announced Meghan was pregnant last October and shared she was due in the spring.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the statement read. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

During the announcement, Harry and Meghan were actually on their first official royal tour together of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, where they showed lots of romantic PDA and received plenty of well-wishes from fans.

Meghan appeared to have had a smooth pregnancy, though she understandably took a little break from the busy royal tour in October. One month later, it was announced that Harry and Meghan were moving out of their two-bedroom home in Kensington Palace into the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage in preparation for their baby.

"Meghan and Harry love the country and their current home at Nottingham Cottage was too small with their expanding family," a source later told ET. "The new property will have 10 bedrooms and a nursery as Meghan and Harry grow their family and plenty of room for Meghan's mother, Doria, to spend time with them."

In February, the former actress celebrated her baby shower at the Mark Hotel in New York City, which was co-hosted by close friends Serena Williams and Genevieve Hillis. Guests included Amal Clooney, her Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, and Gayle King.

"She's very kind, she's very generous, a really, really sweet person," King later said about Meghan on CBS This Morning. "So I think her friends just wanted to celebrate her... It was a very, very small, private, affair and just a very special time for her. Because having a baby is a great joy. Let's not lose sight of that."

Prior to giving birth, Meghan went on a short royal tour of Morocco with Harry in late February, where her baby bump was front and center, and the two appeared more in love than ever. By mid-March, a source told ET that Meghan was preparing to go on maternity leave.

"The couple is expected to move into Frogmore relatively soon, again so they can be settled before the baby comes," the source said, adding that Meghan and Harry are "really excited," as are future uncle and aunt, Will and Kate.

Last November, a source told ET that the couple plans to give their kids "as normal an upbringing as possible."

“Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children," the source said. "They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and [Meghan's mom] Doria will have a prominent role in their family as the children’s grandmother."

“[Harry and Meghan's] children are expected to one day have regular jobs, and will be raised to appreciate the differences in society," the source continued. "They will have a healthy respect for boundaries like other children," the source added. "They will have chores at home and be brought up with respect."

Meanwhile weeks before the baby's arrival, rumors began swirling that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were making plans to temporarily relocate to Africa. Buckingham Palace released a statement addressing the rumors, noting that "any future plans" for Meghan and Harry are "speculative at this stage," and "no decision has been taken about future roles." The Palace did not, however, completely deny the report.

A source told ET that the potential plans to relocate are in the "beginning stages," adding that the new "assignment" would be a way to harness their popularity in a commonwealth country. An additional source revealed late last month that the couple intends to at least make a visit to Africa in the fall, but it's unclear whether they'll be joined by Baby Sussex.

For now, the happy parents will be enjoying every little moment with their new bundle of joy.

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything We Know About Baby Sussex

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Relocating to Africa?

Watch the Throne: How Baby Sussex's Upbringing Will Differ From Their Royal Cousins

Baby Sussex's Royal Family Tree: The Queen, the House of Windsor and the New Generations

Related Gallery