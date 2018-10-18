Meghan Markle is known for making a statement with her fashion, but on the third day of her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, she wore her a very meaningful accessory.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeting crowds outside the Government House in Melbourne, Australia, when a little boy named Gavin handed her a necklace.

Turns out, Gavin was feeling a little under the weather and chose to stay home from school, News.com.au reports. While home, he put together a necklace for the Duchess, made of ribbon and pasta, which he painted gold.

Gavin woke up “with a cough” so had to stay home from school today. He whipped together a necklace for Meghan, painted it gold and hopes to give it to her soon. @newscomauHQpic.twitter.com/Y3y3OZjjRK — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) October 17, 2018

Getty Images

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Gavin then went out to greet the royal couple, holding a sign that read, “I made you a necklace,” and handed Meghan the necklace in the crowd. The pregnant Duchess happily paired the homemade jewelry with her navy Dion Lee dress, wearing it with pride.

This isn’t the first time Meghan, 37, has worn a meaningful piece of jewelry this week. Shortly after news of her pregnancy broke, the Duchess stepped out in Sydney, Australia, sporting butterfly earrings and a simple gold bracelet from the personal collection of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

For more from the royal tour, watch the clip below:

