Meghan Markle is glowing post-pregnancy!

The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant on Wednesday as she introduced her newborn son to the world alongside her husband, Prince Harry. Meghan wore a white, knee-length, sleeveless dress that had buttons in the front, making the style easily accessible for the new mom to breastfeed. Meghan paired the look with nude heels and the only jewelry she appeared to have on was her wedding ring.

As for Harry, the beaming dad looked dapper in a gray suit and dark tie as he held their newborn.

While the couple did not reveal the name of their son, they did open up about their first few days of parenthood. Meghan said Baby Sussex has "the sweetest temperament" and is "really calm," adding that he's been "the dream."

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

As for who the baby takes after, Harry said "his looks are changing every single day" and that they plan to "monitor" who Baby Sussex resembles over the next month.

Meghan gave birth to the couple's first child on Monday morning, and announced the news on the couple's Instagram account. The newborn weighed 7 lbs. 3oz, and was safely delivered.

Baby Sussex joins his fellow cousins as the little tots of the royal family, which includes Kate Middleton and Prince William's children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

Here's a look back on Meghan's maternity style:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Adorable Baby Clothes We Want to See on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Newborn -- Shop!

Prince William Is 'Absolutely Thrilled' That Prince Harry Is a Dad

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Celebrated With Notice of Birth Outside Buckingham Palace