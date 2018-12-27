According to Meghan Markle, her first child with Prince Harry is going to be here soon!



The Duchess of Sussex and her husband attended a Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate in King’s Lynn, England. Afterward, Markle stepped outside with her husband to greet fans where she revealed that her due date is fast approaching.



“We’re nearly there,” she told a fan while clutching her growing baby bump. She wore a long black dress under a black overcoat for the service, along with a small black hat featuring two large feathers.

Caught this moment on video as well pic.twitter.com/OdH0QEuiWM — Emily Spencer (@_Emily_spencer_) December 26, 2018

In October, Markle and her husband announced that they are expecting their first child together, igniting heated speculation over just when their little bundle of joy will arrive.



Markle’s mini update came right around the same time Queen Elizabeth II delivered her Christmas broadcast, which included mentioning Markle joining the royal family.



“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” the Matriarch stated.



Of course, the two weddings are Harry and Meghan's May ceremony, and Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October. The two new babies are Kate Middleton and Prince William third child, Prince Louis, in April, and the arrival of Zara and Mike Tindall’s second daughter, Lena, in June.



"Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance," the Queen continued. "Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding."

Get more news on the royals down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen Elizabeth Gives Shout-Out to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby in Christmas Broadcast

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are All Smiles With Prince William & Kate Middleton at Christmas Day Service

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Country Casual in Annual Family Christmas Card

Related Gallery