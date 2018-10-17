Meghan Markle Home Bakes Banana Bread for Australian Family: Pics

Should Meghan Markle join the Great British Bake Off?

The Duchess of Sussex had a full day of events while on her Royal Tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, on Tuesday, but still managed to home bake a loaf of banana bread to take as a gift in Dubbo, Australia.

Markle and Prince Harry visited Mountain View farm where the couple was hosted by the Woodley family.

The couple met Emily Carroll and her 13-month-old daughter, Ruby, at the barbecue, and Emily told The Evening Standard that both Meghan and Harry are “great with kids.”

Meghan impressed the group by bringing her own home baked banana bread to the gathering after baking it in the Admiralty House where she stayed in Sydney, Australia, the night before.

Visiting a farmrun by the Woodley family in Dubbo today, Meghan took a home made banana bread with her as a gift. It went quite quickly pic.twitter.com/K6CCjcvOvP — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) October 17, 2018

Photograph of the banana bread that the Duchess of Sussex baked for the Woodley family for a visit to their farm in Dubbo #RoyalVisitAustraliapic.twitter.com/xFKFci2mbK — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) October 17, 2018

And here’s Meghan’s banana bread, rustled up last night in the kitchen at Admiralty House! #RoyalVisitAustraliapic.twitter.com/B6MJvCeqac — Emily Nash (@emynash) October 17, 2018

“She said if you go to someone’s house you always bring something, so she did,” Emily noted. “She said she was worried about the bananas, that she’d put too many bananas in it. But the Duke said there’s never too many bananas.”

Several royal reporters shared photos of the tasty baked good, which the couple presented alongside a canister of Fortnum & Mason tea — the Royal Blend, of course!

It was a big day for Meghan, who was reported as saying she’s “a bit tired” and “running on adrenaline.”

