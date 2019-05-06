Meghan Markle Is in Labor: Royal Baby on The Way!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon meet their baby!

On Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle is in labor with her and husband Prince Harry's first child. "The Duchess went into labor in the early hours of this morning," reads the statement. "The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side. An announcement will be made soon."

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, have been married since May 2018, and last October, Kensington Palace announced that the former Suits star was pregnant.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," read the statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

In anticipation for the royal baby, Meghan started to "to quiet down" her busy schedule as she and Harry prepared to welcome their bundle of joy, a royal source told ET in early March.

They also had a big move into Frogmore Cottage in April. "[They] are keen that their child will be able to enjoy their privacy away from the goldfish bowl," the source said of the couple, who are "over the moon" about Baby Sussex. "Harry's attention is completely absorbed with the birth of his first child. He can't wait to become a father. He's been doing everything he can to put Meghan at ease."

For weeks, fans of the royal family had been glued to their phones patiently waiting for the announcement that Baby Sussex was here and passing the time by coming up with their own theories on the Duchess of Sussex's birth plan. There was also constant speculation that Meghan was in labor, especially after Harry postponed his scheduled trip to Amsterdam. However, a source told ET that the prince's decision was due to other events on the royal calendar.

As for how the new parents plan to raise their child, a source told ET in November that the couple would like to give their child "as normal an upbringing as possible."

“[Harry and Meghan's] children are expected to one day have regular jobs, and will be raised to appreciate the differences in society," the source continued. "They will have a healthy respect for boundaries like other children. They will have chores at home and be brought up with respect."

