Meghan Markle Just Wore Jewelry Gifted by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles
Meghan Markle proudly wore gifts from her in-laws!
The Duchess of Sussex stunned in a gorgeous white long-sleeve dress by Zimmermann and matching hat by Stephen Jones, but what really caught our eye was her jewelry.
Although minimal, her timeless baubles hold special meaning. According to a royal correspondent for The Sun, the diamond-and-pearl earrings were given to her by Queen Elizabeth and the tennis bracelet was gifted by Prince Charles.
The sparkly stunners complemented her elegant, chic ensemble, completed with a black woven Kayu clutch and Tabitha Simmons bow pumps.
Markle and Prince Harry were welcomed with flowers as they arrived in Fiji for a three-day tour of the island.
The pregnant royal has worn the pieces before. She actually debuted the Cartier bracelet the day before her May 19 wedding.
