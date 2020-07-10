Madewell is treating shoppers to an extra discount on sale items on the store's website. Take an extra 30% off on select sale styles with promo code GIANT at checkout.

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for its durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the Madewell's extra 30% off sale, including dresses, high-rise skinny crop jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Tomboy Pocket Tee Dress in Stripe

Tomboy Pocket Tee Dress in Stripe Madewell Madewell Tomboy Pocket Tee Dress in Stripe Madewell This Madewell dress is inspired by a boy tee. This super relaxed striped cotton mini dress has a slouchy fit, seam-free drop shoulders and an oversized chest pocket. Slip on some slides or sneakers and call it your new weekend uniform. ORIGINALLY $62 $35 from Madewell

Marled Hartley Cardigan Sweater

Marled Hartley Cardigan Sweater Madewell Madewell Marled Hartley Cardigan Sweater Madewell A cropped, open-stitch cardigan to wear all year long. REGULARLY $89.50 $62.65 at Madewell

Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Leather

Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Leather Madewell Madewell Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Leather Madewell These stylish low-top leather kicks feature MWL Cloudlift insoles that offer optimal comfort and support. REGULARLY $88 $49 at Madewell

Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit Madewell Madewell Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit Madewell A bright red linen jumpsuit ready for summer. REGULARLY $135 $63 at Madewell

10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash

10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash Madewell Madewell 10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash Madewell You don't need to tell us that a good pair of jeans is hard to find. Luckily, denim is one of Madewell's specialties -- these high rise skinny jeans have the perfect amount of stretch and will elongate your legs. REGULARLY $132 $56 at Madewell

Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe

Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe Madewell Madewell Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe Madewell Stripes in subdued rainbow colors are the star of this top, which is part sweatshirt, part sweater. Two Madewell deals are in effect here, resulting in that killer price. REGULARLY $75 $28 at Madewell

Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies

Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies Madewell Madewell Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies Madewell The Madewell sale is chock-full of cute dresses, and we especially love the daisy print on this one. REGULARLY $128 $42 at Madewell

