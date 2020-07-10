Shopping

Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel All Shop at Madewell -- and It’s Having a Huge Sale

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Madewell is treating shoppers to an extra discount on sale items on the store's website. Take an extra 30% off on select sale styles with promo code GIANT at checkout. 

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for its durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the Madewell's extra 30% off sale, including dresses, high-rise skinny crop jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Tomboy Pocket Tee Dress in Stripe

This Madewell dress is inspired by a boy tee. This super relaxed striped cotton mini dress has a slouchy fit, seam-free drop shoulders and an oversized chest pocket. Slip on some slides or sneakers and call it your new weekend uniform.

ORIGINALLY $62

Marled Hartley Cardigan Sweater

A cropped, open-stitch cardigan to wear all year long. 

REGULARLY $89.50

Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Leather 

These stylish low-top leather kicks feature MWL Cloudlift insoles that offer optimal comfort and support. 

REGULARLY $88

Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit 

A bright red linen jumpsuit ready for summer. 

REGULARLY $135

 10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash

You don't need to tell us that a good pair of jeans is hard to find. Luckily, denim is one of Madewell's specialties -- these high rise skinny jeans have the perfect amount of stretch and will elongate your legs.

REGULARLY $132

Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe 

Stripes in subdued rainbow colors are the star of this top, which is part sweatshirt, part sweater. Two Madewell deals are in effect here, resulting in that killer price.

REGULARLY $75

Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies

The Madewell sale is chock-full of cute dresses, and we especially love the daisy print on this one.

REGULARLY $128

