Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry, Says He’s ‘The Best Dad’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry love seeing each other as parents!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out and about on Tuesday for their second day of events as part of their royal tour of Africa, where they weren’t afraid to share their love and get personal.

The couple attended a beach event with a group of surfers from Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South Africa. For the casual visit, Meghan wore a denim jacket and white top with black pants and flats, while Harry wore a hunter green sweater and slacks.

More Dancing Duchess! Harry and Meghan get moving with surfers from @WavesforChange: #RoyalVisitSouthAfricapic.twitter.com/rCAGcJtUUZ — Emily Nash (@emynash) September 24, 2019

Continuing their push for mental health among young people, the couple sat in a circle and spoke with surf coaches and mentors who support local children struggling with their mental health. In the circle, they danced (again!) and talked about their strengths. According to royal reporters, a member of the group suggested to Meghan that her strength was dancing. She politely disagreed, saying her strength was “parenting.”

She then gushed over Harry, saying, “He’s the best dad."

“Ah, she’s the best mum,” Harry replied, looking into his wife’s eyes.

During a ‘power hand’ bonding exercise the couple were asked to declare their personal strengths. Meghan said it was ‘parenting’, ‘which she and her husband are learning and developing’. ‘He’s the best dad’, she said. ‘Ah, she’s the best mum, Harry replied, looking her in the eye pic.twitter.com/FeXFZNtG2Q — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 24, 2019

The couple was later photographed kissing on the lips -- a rare occurrence for members of the royal family. Meghan, 38, then headed back to be with baby Archie while Harry, 35, was off to another event.

The precious family touched down in Africa earlier this week with their 5-month-old son. For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

