Meghan Markle lived out nearly every girl's childhood dream earlier this year, when she married Prince Harry in a lavish and lovely royal wedding. And, it turns out, the newly named Duchess of Sussex had been thinking about the day even before meeting her future husband.

"Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power," Meghan reportedly wrote in a post for her now-defunct lifestyle website, The Tig, back in 2014, before conducting an interview with Princess Alia Al-Senussi of Libya. "[I] had a bit of a ‘pinch-myself-I'm-emailing-with-a-princess' moment."

Meghan even referenced her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in the post about the public's fascination with royalty, writing, "Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."

The duchess celebrated her first birthday as an official member of the royal family earlier this month, when she turned 37. In a 2016 post on The Tig, she revealed her yearly birthday tradition, inspired by her mother, Doria Ragland.

"My mom has always said that birthdays are your own personal New Year," the since-deleted post read. "Your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead."

At the time, Meghan said she was wishing for "more surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals and more inspiration."

"Thank you all for the birthday love, and for the endless support," she added. "For helping my life nestle in to such a happy place that I wish for absolutely nothing more than what I have."

