Meghan Markle has another tiara to add to her collection!

Meghan and Prince Harry visited South Melbourne Beach in Australia on Thursday during day three of their first official royal tour together, where they were met with adoring fans, as usual. But one little girl had a special moment with Meghan when she presented her with a tiara.

In a video posted on Instagram, Harry speaks to the little girl first, and when she whispers that she has a gift for Meghan, he calls his wife over.

Clearly, Meghan was delighted at the cute offering.

"Oh, my goodness, thank you!" Meghan says with a big smile, before asking her her name.

Meghan has been on the receiving end of quite a few interesting gifts during the tour, including a handmade pasta necklace from a little boy, which she gladly wore.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- who recently announced they're expecting their first child together -- have been especially great interacting with children in recent days, leaving no doubt that the two will make excellent parents!

For more on Meghan and Harry's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, watch the video below:

