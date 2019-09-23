Meghan Markle's blue dress must travel very well!

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex was all smiles when she and Prince Harry arrived hand in hand to the District Six Homecoming Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday as part of their royal tour. Meghan wowed in a blue dress by Mayamiko, a fair trade brand in Malawi, which is one of the countries Harry will visit during this tour. She paired the look with black wedges.

Fans of Meghan's style might remember when she wore this same dress during her and Harry's visit to Tupou College on Oct. 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. On this occasion, she wore light blue, pointy-toed heels instead of wedges, and had her hair back in a ponytail rather than down in loose curls. The appearance came not long after the couple announced Meghan was pregnant.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the District Six Homecoming Centre during their royal tour on Sept. 23, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College on Oct. 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

A lot has changed in nearly a year -- Harry and Meghan welcomed son Archie in May -- but that blue dress is in still in style!

Aside from her flawless fashion sense, the duchess made headlines for a touching speech she made at the Nyanga Township in Cape Town.

"May I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister,” she told the crowd. “I am here with you and I am here FOR you and I thank you so much for showing my husband and I the spirit of Ubuntu and I look forward to our time over the next few days together.”

