Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a special gift for fans this Mother's Day!

On Sunday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a brand-new photo of Baby Archie to mark the special day. In the photo, the royal newborn's tiny feet are held in his mother's day over a bed of purple forget-me-nots, Princess Diana's favorite flower.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the image's caption reads. "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

The post also includes a quote from "lands," a poem by Nayyirah Waheed which reads, "My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived."

The couple welcomed their first child, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatton-Windsor on Monday, May 6. ET has learned some details on how the couple plan to spend Mother's Day.

According to insiders, the duchess will be spending the special day with loved ones at their home in Windsor with her family. Including her mother Doria Ragland.

After she introduced the world to Archie on Wednesday, Markle told reporters, "It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament."

Check out the sweet new image up above.

GET LOADS MORE ROYAL UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle, Amy Schumer and More New Celeb Moms Who Are Celebrating Their First Mother's Day

How Meghan Markle Plans to Spend Her First American Mother's Day

Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Gets Married

Related Gallery