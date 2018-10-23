The Duchess of Sussex can do no wrong!

Meghan Markle, who announced her pregnancy last week, has been killing the style game during her Royal Tour of Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Tonga, with her husband, Prince Harry.

On Tuesday night, Megs stepped out in her most stunning look yet at a State Dinner in Fiji, wearing a caped Safiyaa floor-length azure blue gown. The color is referred to as “Fijian blue” and was a tribute to the host country. She paired the look with stunning chandelier diamond earrings, believed to have been loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth.

The gorgeous look also showcased the Duchess’ baby bump more than any other style she’s worn this trip. Markle was spotted once again cradling her tiny bump as she greeted guests at the event with her tuxedo-clad hubby.

The event comes after Harry and Meghan had a full day of events in Fiji after leaving Australia, where they spent the first week of their Royal Tour. The couple touched down in the capital of Suva with the Duchess wearing a classic Zimmerman dress and matching Stephen Jones hat.

VIDEO: Harry shouts “Bula” as he drinks a ceremonial cup of Kava: #RoyalVisitFijipic.twitter.com/ZX2YUbI8P9 — Emily Nash (@emynash) October 23, 2018

The pair attended a traditional welcome ceremony while out in the rain, where Prince Harry drank the local drink kava. They also waved at crowds from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have previously stayed.

History repeating itself. Harry and Meghan’s balcony appearance at the @Grand_Pac_Hotel this evening and the Queen and Prince Philip’s in 1954. pic.twitter.com/YsRNGszsRC — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 23, 2018

Harry and Meghan will be spending the rest of the week in Fiji and Tonga. Despite the news that the Duchess is cutting back on some of the official events in light of her pregnancy, she is still visiting both countries, despite an official warning of Zika virus.

