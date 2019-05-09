Meghan Markle just gave birth to her first child on Monday, but a royal's duty is never done!

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a pre-recorded message at the CAMFED "Education Is Everything" Gala in New York City on Thursday, just a few days after welcoming a baby boy. The organization, The Campaign for Female Education, which Meghan champions as the vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, works to "break the cycle of poverty & inequality in rural Africa by educating girls and investing in economic & leadership opportunities for young women."

"As I said on International Women's Day, a girl who is educated becomes a woman who is influential," the Duchess said in part in her message, to cheers and applause from the crowd. "The Queen's Commonwealth Trust wants to champion, fund and connect young leaders."

The message called back Meghan's appearance on an International Women's Day panel organized by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust back in March, on which the Duchess spoke about the importance of female education around the world, alongside other women's rights activists.

"When women miss out on careers, education or opportunities because of the system that they live in, we all suffer," she said at the time.

On Monday, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their first child together, a boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple introduced their son to the world on Wednesday, however, Prince Harry couldn't help but gush about his wife and son just hours after the birth.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this early morning," he told the press, beaming with pride. "A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined."

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he continued. "But we're both absolutely thrilled, and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody."

