Meghan Markle is still on the outs with her father, Thomas Markle.

A source tells ET that Meghan -- who celebrated her 37th birthday over the weekend -- remains upset with her dad, who continues to give interviews to British news outlets.

"She has not spoken to her father in more than 10 weeks since her wedding and is still hurt by her father, who has both staged the photos and continues to give paid interviews," the source says. "The Palace is at a loss of what to do and is re-evaluating options, including a more aggressive strategy to stem the embarrassment caused by Meghan's dad, half-sister and half-brother."

Meghan has been leaning on her new husband, Prince Harry, and her in-laws during this difficult time. The couple is looking forward to their expected visit to The Queen at Balmoral in the coming weeks.

"Meghan has established a particularly warm relationship with her father-in-law and Prince Charles adores his new daughter-in-law," the source says of Harry's father, who stepped in to escort Meghan down the aisle at the royal wedding after her dad backed out due to health reasons. "He pulled out all the stops at Harry and Meghan's wedding and Meghan was grateful to him for showing such generosity and support when her father pulled out of the wedding last minute."

According to the source, the newlywed is enjoying her time with the royal family. "Meghan's looking forward to spending time in the Scottish Highlands. [Prince] William, Kate [Middleton] and the kids [Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis] are also due to visit the Queen for their annual visit to her summer home. The vacation is filled with barbecues, hiking, and shooting, although it is unclear if Meghan will learn the sport that Kate has picked up from various visits."

The former Suits star's father isn't the only member of her family that's been speaking to the press as of late. Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, criticized the Duchess of Sussex over the weekend.

“I speak to [Thomas Markle] every day and it’s sad but, no, they have not contacted him," Samantha told The Sun of Meghan and Harry, referencing a report that Meghan was planning to visit her dad. "There is no meeting planned, that is PR spin. The PR machines can stop trying to make out she’s making an effort — she is not. This is a heartbreaking time for him and I’m very sad watching my sister ignore him.”

Thomas’ shaky relationship with Meghan has been well documented since he didn’t attend her wedding back in May. That decision came after both a string of health issues and being caught allegedly staging paparazzi photos. Since then, he's given multiple interviews to the press about his strained relationship with his daughter.

"[They] are frustrated he keeps speaking to the tabloids and taking payment for interviews," a source told ET back in July following an interview Thomas gave to The Sun.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that despite the drama, Meghan is "settling into royal life."

“It’s been great for Meghan, when she’s been under so much stress because of her father and sister’s public attacks, to be able to have Harry get to know and double date with her friends and spend time with Harry’s married friends also,” the source said. “Meghan is really looking forward to a busy fall and throwing herself into her royal life and work ahead. She’s always been devoted to her humanitarian work and is looking forward to making an impact with Harry.”

