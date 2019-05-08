Meghan Markle looked oh so chic as she introduced her baby to the world.

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance during a photocall with her husband, Prince Harry, and newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Just two days after giving birth, Meghan was absolutely glowing in a white knee-length, sleeveless double-breasted trench dress by British designer Grace Wales Bonner.

The former actress has worn this type of dress multiple times before, including April and July 2018. The silhouette has always looked gorgeous and flattering on Meghan, and we love how she chose her go-to style on her big day. The wrap-like design also makes it easy for nursing little Archie.

The white trench dress is definitely a modern choice for the occasion and it perfectly reflects Meghan's personal style.

See her new mom look ahead, along with her previous trench dress ensembles, and shop similar selects to channel Meghan.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

In a blush pink Nonie dress in July 2018

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In a striped Altuzarra dress in April 2018

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

TJ Maxx

Donna Morgan Double-Breasted Belted Jacket Dress $40, Sale $29

ASOS

Vero Moda Double Breasted Utility Blazer Dress $74

Macy's

Calvin Klein Sleeveless Trench Coat Dress $139, Sale $104

Nordstrom

Jason Wu x Eloquii Sleeveless Trench Dress $111

Revolve

Lovers + Friends Karina Mini Dress $218, $114

J.Crew

J.Crew Button-Front Trench Dress in Stretch White Denim $128

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

For more news on the royals, sign up to ET's newsletter! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Take a look back on the duchess' maternity style:

Related Gallery

Read on for more on Meghan's newborn:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Name Son Archie, 'Riverdale' Creator and Fans Respond

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Baby Sussex's Name

Prince William & Kate Middleton Visit Wales While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduce Baby to the Queen