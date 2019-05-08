Meghan Markle Wears Her Go-To Dress Style for Baby Reveal -- Shop Her Look!
Meghan Markle looked oh so chic as she introduced her baby to the world.
The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance during a photocall with her husband, Prince Harry, and newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
Just two days after giving birth, Meghan was absolutely glowing in a white knee-length, sleeveless double-breasted trench dress by British designer Grace Wales Bonner.
The former actress has worn this type of dress multiple times before, including April and July 2018. The silhouette has always looked gorgeous and flattering on Meghan, and we love how she chose her go-to style on her big day. The wrap-like design also makes it easy for nursing little Archie.
The white trench dress is definitely a modern choice for the occasion and it perfectly reflects Meghan's personal style.
See her new mom look ahead, along with her previous trench dress ensembles, and shop similar selects to channel Meghan.
In a blush pink Nonie dress in July 2018
In a striped Altuzarra dress in April 2018
GET THE LOOK:
Donna Morgan Double-Breasted Belted Jacket Dress $40, Sale $29
Vero Moda Double Breasted Utility Blazer Dress $74
Calvin Klein Sleeveless Trench Coat Dress $139, Sale $104
Jason Wu x Eloquii Sleeveless Trench Dress $111
Lovers + Friends Karina Mini Dress $218, $114
J.Crew Button-Front Trench Dress in Stretch White Denim $128
