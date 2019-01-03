Shopping

Meghan Markle's Burgundy Coat Is On Sale (Among Other Amazing Fashion Deals!)

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Feeling the holiday blues? 

Don't you fret because your favorite stores and brands are having the biggest sales right now to kick off the new year. From Zara to Barneys, affordable retailers and designer destinations are flooded with deals you just can't pass up. Need a new coat for winter? Ready to take the plunge and purchase that Chloe bag you've been eyeing for months? 

Browse through our selects of the best sales worth taking advantage of for a stylish 2019, including Meghan Markle's exact burgundy coat! 

Club Monaco

Club Monaco burgundy coat
Club Monaco

Daylina Coat $460, Sale $349 with extra 30% off

Club Monaco houndstooth pant
Club Monaco

Alessia Corduroy Pant $150, Sale $99 with extra 30% off  

Club Monaco mule
Club Monaco

Delaynee Mule $295, Sale $239 with extra 30% off  

Zara

Zara faux fur coat
Zara

Faux Fur Coat $129, Sale $90

Zara leopard dress
Zara

Animal Print Dress $70, Sale $30

Zara white slouchy boots
Zara

High Heeled Leather Boots $199, Sale $100

& Other Stories 

& Other Stories red turtleneck sweater
& Other Stories

High Neck Sweater $65, Sale $41

& Other Stories belted plaid blazer
& Other Stories

Belted Plaid Blazer $129, Sale $90

& Other Stories green velour dress
& Other Stories

Floral Velour Wrap Dress $99, Sale $59

Net-A-Porter 

Ganni striped sweater
Net-A-Porter

Ganni Julliard Striped Mohair and Wool-Blend Sweater $440, Sale $264

By Far metallic blue sandals
Net-A-Porter

By Far Carrie Metallic Leather Slingback Sandals $385, Sale $193

Chloe Drew bag
Net-A-Porter

Chloe Drew Bijou Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag $1950, Sale $1170

Intermix 

Cult Gaia pink hoop earrings
Intermix

Cult Gaia Kennedy Carnation Hoops $88, Sale $39

Proenza Schouler PSWL denim jacket
Intermix

Proenza Schouler PSWL Drawstring Denim Jacket $575, Sale $239

Adeam gingham skirt
Intermix

Adeam Gingham Asymmetrical Midi Skirt $635, Sale $309

Mango 

Mango yellow sweater
Mango

Chunky-Knit Sweater $70, Sale $42

Mango dark wash flared jeans
Mango

Decorative Seam Flared Jeans $80, Sale $40

Mango snakeskin bag
Mango

Geometric Mini Bag $70, Sale $50

J.Crew 

J.Crew striped funnelneck shirt
J.Crew

Funnelneck Striped Shirt $68, Sale $35 with extra 40% off with code BIGSALE 

J.Crew x Universal Standard double-faced coat
J.Crew

Universal Standard for J.Crew Double-Faced Coat $325, Sale $272 with extra 40% off with code BIGSALE 

J.Crew green beanie
J.Crew

Ribbed Beanie with Faux-Fur Pom-Pom $40, $33 with extra 40% off with code BIGSALE

Madewell 

Madewell green surplus jacket
Madewell

Surplus Jacket $118, Sale $98 with extra 40% off with code GOBIG

Madewell x Veja gold sneakers
Madewell

Madewell x Veja Esplar Low Sneakers in Star-Embroidered Gold Leather $130, Sale $100 with extra 40% off with code GOBIG

Madewell cali demi boot cut jean
Madewell

Cali Demi-Boot Jeans in Comfort Stretch: Eco Edition $115, $70 with extra 40% off with code GOBIG

Aritzia 

Babaton floral dress
Aritzia

Babaton Maxwell Dress $148, Sale $60

Wilfred Free brown sweater
Aritzia

Wilfred Free Marilyn Sweater $138, Sale $125

Babaton pink pants
Aritzia

Babaton Sadiki Pant $145, Sale $99 

Barneys New York 

Robert Rodriguez zebra print shirt
Barneys New York

Robert Rodriguez Zebra-Print Georgette Blouse $345, Sale $89

Helmut Lang pink satin top
Barneys New York

Helmut Lang Draped Satin Top $395, Sale $99

Loeffler Randall velvet mules
Barneys New York

Loeffler Randall Celeste Knotted Velvet Sandals $350, Sale $139

ASOS

ASOS plus white sweater
ASOS

Urban Bliss Plus Cable Knit Roll Neck with Tassel Detail $45, Sale $18

New Look colorblock puffer jacket
ASOS

New Look Padded Jacket in Color Block $64, Sale $51

Nobody's Child polka dot split skirt
ASOS

Nobody's Child Midi Skirt with Front Splits in Polka Dot $40, Sale $16

For more fashion, see below: 

2018's Most Memorable Red Carpet Fashion Statements

