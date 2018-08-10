Make moves, people!

Meghan Markle's Club Monaco dress is back in stock in limited quantity and it's already selling fast!

The Duchess of Sussex donned the chic shirtdress with a color-blocked pleated skirt on her birthday last Saturday while attending the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks in Frensham, England.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The 37-year-old royal accessorized with a statement Philip Treacy fascinator, Miu Miu knotted belt, black Aquazzura pumps and Kayu clutch.

The polished, versatile dress is literally perfect for anything -- whether it's a weekend wedding, date night or just a regular day at work. Plus, the $328 price is affordable compared to Markle's luxe designer duds.

Shop it ahead before it's gone again.

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Shoanah Dress $328

Take a look back on the former actress' Hollywood past:

