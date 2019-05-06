Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby boy has arrived -- and her father, Thomas Markle, couldn't be happier.

"I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well," the 74-year-old wrote in a statement obtained by ET. "I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honor."

"God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen," he added.

Fans the world over discovered that the newest member of the royal family arrived when Buckingham Palace shared a new post on Instagram relaying the news.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex safely delivered of a son," read that statement. "The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

The statement continues, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Afterward, Harry came out and spoke to reporters, stating, "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this early morning. A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined."

Harry continued his praise, saying, "It was amazing. Absolutely incredible. And, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And, as every father and parent would ever say, your baby's absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon."

The new dad, 34, also touched upon how soon fans can expect to see their little bundle of joy.

"I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned, as a family," Harry said. "To be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

