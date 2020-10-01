Meghan Markle’s DL1961 skinny jeans are on deep discount during the Amazon Big Fall Sale. The Duchess of Sussex has worn the eco-friendly denim brand’s Emma Instasculpt Low Rise Skinny Fit Jeans on multiple occasions, including the time when she visited South Africa in 2019.

The jeans, now starting at $67.60 (regularly $132.90), feature a low rise, form-fitting shape and contoured waistband. This comfy, versatile pair can be styled in numerous ways whether it’s with a simple tee, polished button-down shirt or a floaty top like Markle’s. They're offered in 36 colors, too, so you can collect as many pairs as you want.

Other royal-approved style staples are on sale as part of the Amazon fashion summer sale. Markle’s Veja sneakers are 25% off and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are priced under $44.

While you’re shopping these royal fashion favorites, be sure to check out other deep discounts from big brands such as Tory Burch, Calvin Klein and Kate Spade on the Amazon Fall Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts to roll out across fashion categories this evening including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop Markle’s DL1961's line of denim.

Emma Instasculpt Low Rise Skinny Fit Jeans DL1961 Amazon Emma Instasculpt Low Rise Skinny Fit Jeans DL1961 Shop Meghan Markle's favorite denim line, DL1961, with tons of deep discounts (some up to 50% off the retail price) on the Dutchess of Sussex favorite denim collection. REGULARLY $132.90 $67.60 at Amazon

