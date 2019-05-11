Meghan Markle's ex-husband has tied the knot.

Trevor Engleson and his fiancee, Tracey Kurland, said "I do" in Montecito, California, on Saturday, ET confirms.

A source tells ET that before the nuptials, guests spent the day at the beach, lounging by the pool and playing cornhole on boards custom with "T<3 T" handpainted on them. The ceremony took place outdoors at Rosewood Miramar Beach in a clear tent adorned with twinkling string lights. The bridesmaids wore gold dresses and crowns of baby’s breath on their head, while Engleson wore a tux and had baby’s breath as a boutonnière.

A source also tells ET that the couple had a low-key, casual rehearsal dinner in the same location on Friday night, but they spared no expense for the affair. Tables were decorated with a subtle Mexican vibe that included tie-dyed blue tablecloths, decorative limes and fresh-cut peonies and hydrangeas, and there was salsa, guacamole and chips on every table.

"It couldn’t have been more different than the royal wedding," the source says. "This was not stuffy! It was fun and casual and absolutely beautiful. Everyone was having the best time, especially Trevor and Tracey."

The source adds that for the rehearsal dinner the groom wore pink and the bride wore a crop-top dress.

"The aesthetic was so them. Trevor wore a pink suit and loafers, and Tracey looked stunning in a two-piece gown," the source shares. "She wore her hair in loose waves and rocked an adorable black-and-white polka dot bow."

"They wanted the weekend to be laid back and comfortable, something where their personalities really could shine," the source adds. "They thought of every detail and were making sure their guests had the best time... They were surrounded by all their favorite people and literally glowing."

The pair began dating in 2017. Engelson, a film producer, proposed to Kurland in California's Napa Valley in June, just two weeks after his ex-wife's high-profile nuptials to Prince Harry.



Markle and Engelson were married in September 2011 after seven years of dating and split two years later.

Meanwhile, Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together, a baby born named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6. The proud parents could not contain their love and excitement when sharing their bundle of joy with the world during their small press conference at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," the Duchess of Sussex gushed about being a new mom. "He has the sweetest temperament."

The littlest royal, Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild, is seventh in line to the British throne. He is also the first multiracial royal baby but also the first of both American and British ancestry.

