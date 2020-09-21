We can't all live the fairy-tale-life of Meghan Markle, but we can get closer to channeling her signature beauty look.

Way before she became a royal, the former Suits actress made glowy complexion and textured, loose waves her go-to glam for years and has been vocal about the products she used to achieve it in interviews, on her now defunct blog and social media.

Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is now hush-hush on her vanity table lineup, but we've dug up the times she shared her favorite makeup, skincare and hair products, along with intel from the professionals who have worked with her for years.

Ahead, shop Meghan Markle's favorite skincare, makeup and hair products.

Orgasm Blush NARS Sephora Orgasm Blush NARS Meghan counted this iconic NARS product (with a blush-inducing name, pun intended) as one of her must-have makeup products in a 2014 interview with Allure, saying: "I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within." Although she's now quiet on what she uses since becoming a royal, we can still see that the duchess wears the shimmery peachy pink shade on her cheeks. $30 at Sephora

Rice Polish Enzyme Powder Tatcha Tatcha Rice Polish Enzyme Powder Tatcha An important (and often overlooked step) in any skincare routine is to exfoliate. It's crucial to slough off dead skin cells a couple of times a week for a smooth, glowy complexion and optimal product absorption. Meghan told the beauty mag in the same interview she loves the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder, which "sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation." $65 at Sephora

Skin Firming Hydration Lotion Nivea Amazon Skin Firming Hydration Lotion Nivea Meghan Markle, the former actress also loves a good, cheap drugstore buy! Meghan shared with Beauty Banter during her Suits era she adores this affordable Nivea body lotion: "I use this religiously. It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it." REGULARLY $7.23 $6.23 at Amazon

Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 Fresh Nordstrom Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 Fresh Meghan credited the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment with SPF 15 as her holy grail lip balm. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best," she said in the same interview. "Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it." $24 at Nordstrom

Luminous Smoothing Oil Wella Amazon Luminous Smoothing Oil Wella As far as hair products, Meghan Markle revealed to Beauty Banter she is "obsessed" with the Wella Hair Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," she shared. $21.99 at Amazon

Little Wonder Bristle Brush #111 Spornette Amazon Little Wonder Bristle Brush #111 Spornette Hairstylist Michael Sparks, who has worked with Meghan Markle since 2006, dished to ET that she uses this small bristle brush to tame frizz and smooth out the hairs around her face for a polished look. "She would actually bring that and be like, 'Use this!'" he said. "She uses it every day." Watch Sparks recreate the brunette's signature wavy blowout on ET's Lauren Zima in the video here. $9.53 at Amazon

Bubble Makeup Sponge beautyblender Amazon Bubble Makeup Sponge beautyblender Meghan Markle is a natural beauty who loves to show off her beautiful freckles, so she's never seen wearing a full-coverage foundation. Meghan seems to have been following this rule for a long time as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Birchbox that she only applies base makeup on areas where needed and "spread it with a beautyblender." "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face," she commented. $18.98 at Amazon

Dry Texturizing Spray Oribe Amazon Dry Texturizing Spray Oribe It's no secret Meghan has always had great hair, way before even dating Prince Harry. Turns out her voluminous 'do was created thanks to a hair flip with the help of this cult favorite texturizing spray from Oribe. She told the beauty subscription company: "There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce." BRB, trying this out now. $46 at Amazon

Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Viva Naturals Amazon Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Viva Naturals Meghan Markle, the California native revealed to SHAPE in 2016 that she jumped on the coconut oil trend to use for beauty purposes and in the kitchen: "I have been using a lot of coconut oil though of late, on my skin, on my hair, like it's a deep conditioner. And then even to cook with." $11.83 at Amazon

Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen Yves Saint Laurent Nordstrom Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen Yves Saint Laurent Meghan Markle also raved in a SHAPE interview about one of her "favorite things in the world" -- YSL Touche Éclat Concealer. The widely acclaimed makeup product, which she's mentioned in multiple interviews, has been praised for instantly brightening under the eyes. "It'll save you on the days you didn't get quite enough sleep," Meghan added. $38 at Nordstrom

Luminizer Highlighter RMS Beauty Amazon Luminizer Highlighter RMS Beauty Makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who worked with Meghan Markle on the set of Suits, told ET that the royal wore RMS' Living Luminizer cream highlighter for that lit-from-within glow. "We love the RMS products. They are organic and all natural," Sellers said. $38 at Amazon

Matte Revolution Lipstick Very Victoria Charlotte Tilbury Amazon Matte Revolution Lipstick Very Victoria Charlotte Tilbury Although Meghan Markle has yet to confirm, People reported she is a big fan of Charlotte Tilbury's matte lipstick in Very Victoria. (She most likely wore the shade for her engagement photos, according to Hello.) The lipstick, which is coincidentally named after the duchess' friend, Victoria Beckham, boasts a beautiful taupe nude hue -- a color often seen on Meghan's pout. We're not surprised since the celebrity makeup artist's products are a hit among the royal's inner circle including Beckham and Amal Clooney. $34 at Amazon

