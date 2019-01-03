It was Meghan McCain's husband that got her through her late father's battle with cancer.

The View co-host opened up about her husband, Ben Domenech's, unconditional support on Thursday's episode of the show, during a conversation about people who marry for money. McCain praised her husband for being by her side after her father, Sen. John McCain, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, in July 2017. He died at age 81 on Aug. 25, 2018.

“I dated everything,” McCain revealed. “Every kind of person possible. I dated extremely wealthy men, famous men, poor guys, everything in between -- and I married for love, honestly.”

“Everything else will work itself out. I married for love, and my husband carried me through my dad’s cancer,” she explained “And if I had married a jack** that made the most money ever, that was the wealthiest dude I dated, no way I would have survived last year. I’m just saying, marry for love. As cheesy as that sounds!”

Domenech and McCain married in a gorgeous ceremony in November 2017, just four months after her father's diagnosis. The happy couple said "I do" at her family's ranch in Sedona, Arizona, in front of 100 friends, family and former colleagues.

McCain is always thinking of her late father. She paid tribute to him in a touching Instagram post while celebrating the New Year. "Happy New Year Dad @senjohnmccain. I love you and miss you more intensely than I can possibly say ~ Illegitimi non carborundum," she wrote.

