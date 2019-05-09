Meghan McCain's husband, Ben Domenech, took offense at a recent talk show appearance.

Earlier this week, McCain stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers and she and the host had a testy exchange regarding congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota, one of the two first Muslim women in the House, has been criticized for her comments about Israel and a statement that appeared to not denounce 9/11 in strong enough terms. Though Omar apologized for her remarks, McCain has continued to be one of the strongest voices against her.

During her Late Night appearance, Meyers questioned The View co-host's rhetoric surrounding the congresswomen, something that offended Domenech.

"I do think it’s fairly dangerous, and you brought it up after Congresswoman Omar had also had some death threats against her," he said. "She’s obviously now stated she needs to be more careful with her language. Don’t you think people who talk about her need to be a little bit more thoughtful as well?"

"... I think that I’m calling out what I see as anti-Semitic language," McCain, 34, responded. "I stand by every single thing I’ve said... and if that makes me unpopular in this room or in front of you, so be it."

The conversation continued with comments on 9/11 and President Donald Trump, with Meyers pointing out more than once that McCain continued to criticize Omar after the congresswoman's apology.

"Are you her publicist? Are you her press person?" McCain asked at one point.

The uncomfortable clip ended with McCain and Meyers agreeing that they're both lucky to have a platform to share their views, but the quasi-friendly ending didn't appease Domenech. The 37-year-old co-founder of The Federalist took to Twitter following the interview, writing that Meyers "went after my wife" in since deleted tweets, which were captured in screenshots by multiple outlets.

"I see that @sethmeyers, the untalented piece of s**t who only has his job because he regularly gargled [Saturday Night Live creator] Lorne Michaels' balls, went after my wife tonight with his idiotic anti-Semitic bulls**t," he wrote. "Seth is an awful person who is known within the industry for how terrible he is. He is a monumental a**hole who is utterly unfunny. He deserves the mockery he receives from all the people who laugh at him."

"Here is proof that white men get ahead despite their obvious lack of talent: it's @sethmeyers, who would beg for a third of the viewers at @TheView. He's awful, untalented, and a perfect definition of a cu*k," he continued. "But the best thing is how much all the people around @sethmeyers talk about what a s**tty person he is. Because oh, it is sad. So terrible. But he deserves all of it."

Domenech later took to Twitter to both apologize for his comments and partially defend some of his characterization of Meyers.

"I love my wife. I apologize for rage tweeting about how Seth Meyers treated her," he wrote. "I don't like him, I think he's a hack, but I shouldn't have done that. I'm sorry to anyone I offended."

