Meghan Trainor is sending love and encouragement to Demi Lovato as the latter continues to deal with her recent relapse.

Trainor had a special message of support for Lovato, with whom she performed in tribute to Lionel Richie at the 2016 Grammy Awards, while attending the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

“We love you, Demi,” Trainor said while talking to ET’s Lauren Zima. “You're so strong. We know you'll come back stronger than ever and I can't wait for her return.”

Last month, Trainor talked about Lovato to ET just hours after news broke of Lovato's hospitalization.

"I just said, 'We love you,' because it's heartbreaking for her, but also her whole team and her family and everyone around her," she said about how she reacted to the news. "I know her team, and it must be such a shock for them. ... I just hope they're all OK, and I hope she's OK right now in the hospital."

Attending the Teen Choice Awards for the first time and wearing Tommy Hilfiger, Trainor was accompanied by her fiance, actor Daryl Sabara, who sweetly told ET that he thought his lady looked “amazing.”

However, it wasn’t Sabara’s first time at the ceremony, and the couple enjoyed taking a walk down memory lane before the show.

“He was here when he was younger, and we were looking at his pictures and he was wearing, like, Abercrombie? Is that what you were wearing?” Trainor said.

“Abercrombie and Fitch. Not anymore!” responded Sabara, 26, who appeared in the Spy Kids franchise.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The couple, who say they hope to tie the knot at Christmas, had a blast walking the red carpet, with Trainor happy to have her father also attending the show.



“Usually I would go with my dad, so now my dad is still on the carpet, but he's taking pictures of us and he's going to make a cute collage for Instagram, but it's so nice having him,” she said. “I feel way less nervous and it's great."

As for her upcoming album, Trainor explained the reason for its delay: She’s simply bursting with creativity right now.

“I just keep writing songs and my management and my label both agree we can't just stop here. 'We can't just put out what we have, we have to let you keep writing.' [I’m] too creative right now. Can't stop.”

“I'm just so inspired by other artists,” she continued. “I can't wait for everyone's performances today. Bebe Rexha's so good. I saw her soundcheck; it's so good. Evvie from The Four is here performing, and she sounds amazing.”

See more Trainor below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Four' Judges DJ Khaled & Meghan Trainor Send Demi Lovato 'Positive Love and Energy'

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Trainor is 'So Happy' for Pal Ariana Grande After Engagement to Pete Davidson

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Trainor Is Planning a Winter Wedding

Related Gallery