Melanie Griffith and Goldie Hawn both looked amazing on Monday, stepping out for Sting's concert in Los Angeles.

The close pals had a fun girls night out, holding hands while arriving at The Wiltern in L.A. Griffith, 61, stunned in a blue sequin jacket, jeans and a black top that showed off her toned stomach, while 72-year-old Hawn also looked spectacular in a black top and jeans.

Seriously, how great do these two look?!

Backgrid

Later, Griffith shared a photo of herself and Hawn snuggling up to Sting's wife, Trudie Styler, on Instagram. The trio watched Sting perform with Shaggy -- on Thursday, ET exclusively premiered the duo's music video for their song, "Gotta Get Back My Baby."

"With my precious girlfriends Trudie and Goldie enjoying Sting and Shaggy," Griffith wrote.

Griffith and Hawn have been good friends for years. In 2015, they took a holiday trip to Aspen together, where they adorably swapped famous daughters in a photo with Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson.

Meanwhile, in August, Griffith got candid about aging in Hollywood in an interview with InStyle, and had no problem acknowledging she works hard to maintain her looks. The actress works out every day with a trainer while she's in L.A.

“It’s a different deal when you’re older,” Griffith said. “And we’re old. I don’t mean it badly, and I don’t mean it like, ‘Oh, poor me,’ or anything like that. It’s just a different deal when you’re an older person. It’s different from being the hot stuff to being the old hot stuff.”

Last month, ET spoke to her ex-husband, Antonio Banderas, who said he will love her "until the day [he] dies."

Watch the sweet moment below: