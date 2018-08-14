After three husbands and four divorces, Melanie Griffith is no longer interested in marriage.

The 61-year-old actress opens up in a new InStyle magazine profile about her high-profile romances and her new outlook on love and marriage. Griffith speaks fondly of all of her husbands, including Don Johnson, whom she married and divorced twice, Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas, whom she divorced in 2015 after almost 20 years together.

“We imprinted on each other,” she says of Johnson, with whom she shares a daughter, actress Dakota Johnson. “It was sort of a natural karmic thing for us to get back together and to have Dakota. She was meant to come into the world, if you think about it.”

The proud mom also relished having daughter Stella with Banderas.

“[Starting a family with Banderas] was more exciting than playing a part in a story,” she reflects. “You have to live your life and not just play somebody else all the time. And how can you play somebody else if you don’t live your own life?”

She adds that she “loves” all of her former husbands, noting, “We’re all very close.”

But when it comes to another marriage, Griffith isn’t looking to tie the knot again.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted,” she says. “Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

Calling Tinder “so tacky,” Griffith notes that she’s not on any dating apps, but instead looking to meet someone organically. These days she’s less focused on romance.

“After getting divorced and, in a way, finishing up with my kids – my Stella is now 21 – I have the time and the chance to reboot and revitalize my career, I guess I would say,” she explains.

