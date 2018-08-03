This is a very different justice for Barb.

Melissa McCarthy's Life of the Party persona, 40-something divorcée Deena, re-enrolls in college to start anew following a contentious split from her husband -- and everybody knows no co-ed experience would be complete without a stride of pride.

In this exclusive deleted scene, Deena has her own early morning stroll after receiving, as she puts it, "a good shellacking." When she witnesses Connie (played by Stranger Things star Shannon Purser) getting heckled, Deena makes a stand for taking the shame out of the walk of shame.

"Connie and I here are both grown women, and we are allowed to use our vessels in whatever capacity we see fit," she proclaims. "What's wrong with getting shellacked and, in return, giving a good shellacking? Nothing! Now, my friend Connie and I are gonna walk through this quad with our heads held high and last night's shoes in our hands!"

Though this cut scene wound up being Purser's only appearance in the movie, it was actually McCarthy and her husband, director Ben Falcone, who sought Purser out. "I immediately fell in love," McCarthy told ET of meeting the Stranger Things actress, admitting it took a long time to "stop calling her Barb." "My eyes turned to hearts when I saw Shannon...and I didn't geek out as much as I thought I did."

Life of the Party is now available digitally and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 7 with more deleted scenes and plenty of chuckles courtesy of the movie's gag reel and Line-O-Rama, plus featurettes like "'80s Party" and "Mom Sandwich."

