Memorial Day, kicks of the summer celebrations and that means fireworks. Here's how to keep your pet calm and happy.
Memorial Day sets the stage for all the neighborhood barbecues and outdoor gatherings for the rest of the summer. Along with deliciously grilled food, outdoor activities and ice-cold drinks straight out of the cooler, there are the nighttime fireworks displays.
While we may love the look of firecrackers bursting in the sky, our furry friends typically aren't the biggest fans. If you have a dog or cat that hides and shakes on a night with fireworks, besides going to your vet for a prescription medication to keep the anxiety at bay, there are a few other options to help them feel calm.
Whether it's a vest that tightly wraps around them to keep them less anxious or a hemp-infused treat made to help them mellow out, there are several options for your pets to help during nights that end with fireworks. Below, we've rounded up the best items and treats that will have your fuzzy companion chilled out and relaxed.
Calming Pet Clothing
Thundershirt Dog Anxiety Jacket
Like swaddling an infant, the Thundershirt works in the same way by applying constant pressure to your dog's torso which many find soothing.
Thundershirt Classic Cat Anxiety Jacket
Cats can also try the soothing pressure of a thunderjacket — if they'll let you put it on.
Tcllka 3-Pack Calming Collar for Cats
Infused with a calming cat pheromone, some cats may find anxiety relief with these collars.
Calming Collar for Dogs 4 Pcs Anxiety Relief
Similar to the cat collar, this collar uses a dog pheromone to help your canine feel more calm.
Calming Pet Treats
NaturVet Hemp Quiet Moments Plus Hemp Seed for Cats
Hemp seed and melatonin are used in these calming cat treats.
Premium Care Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs
These calming dog chews made with ingredients like ginger root, chamomile, valerian root, and l-tryptophan, have a 30-day risk free trial to guarantee if your pup likes them.
Pet Naturals of Vermont - Calming, Behavioral Support Supplement
Safe for both dogs and cats, these calming treats use Thiamine, L-Theanine, and Colostrum Calming Complex. The treats also have a tasty chicken liver flavor so you won't have to trick your pet into eating them.
Solid Gold Calming Chews for Dogs
One of Amazon's highest rated calming treats, with over 600 5-star ratings, these bone-shaped bites use a blend of melatonin, chamomile, valerian root and more.
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Calming Care
Purina has a calming supplement for both dogs and cats that you can add to their food.
Bocce's Bakery Calming Supplement for Dogs
Baked with chamomile, lemon balm, L-Theanine and melatonin, these banana and honey flavored treats don't use any artificial ingredients or preservatives.
Calming Pet Essentials
Pets Purist Max Potency Hemp Oil for Dogs & Cats
Some owners have found success with this hemp oil made for both cats and dogs that's said to relax pets and reduce stress.
FELIWAY Optimum Cat, Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser
This diffuser is made with a cat pheromone that can help reduce the signs of stress in some cats like scratching, spraying and fear reactions. When you plug it in, it should fill the room with a calming scent for your feline for up to one month.
Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
The doughnut shape of this dog bed can help your pup feel more secure. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors.
Bodiseint Modern Soft Pet Bed for Cats
Cats can also feel cuddled and warm in their own cozy and fluffy bed.
