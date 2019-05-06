Cardi B's outfit will make you want to say "Okurr!"

The 26-year-old rapper arrived to the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York City on Monday wearing a giant, sprawling, dark-red ensemble.

The singer needed several men in suits to help hold up the extravagant piece, which surrounded her and created her own personal backdrop on the red carpet.

The showstopping outfit covered her entire body, including her head, with only her smiling face visible through the endless material.

This is Cardi's second Met Gala, and prior to her hitting the red carpet, Cardi's stylist, Kollin Carter, teased what she'd be wearing with a throwback of her ensemble at last year's event. At the 2018 Met Gala, the "I Like It" emcee was over seven months pregnant with daughter Kulture and looked like a queen. Cardi was escorted by designer Jeremy Scott and fully embraced that event's theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Here's a look back at Cardi's first Met Gala as well as some exclusive tips from her makeup artist:

