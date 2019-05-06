The first Monday in May never disappoints!

The 2019 Met Gala was one for the books, bringing the biggest and hottest celebrities to New York to show off their most extravagant and mesmerizing looks. This year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," based on Susan Sontag's 1994 essay, "Notes on Camp," inspired a parade of celebs to don statement-making ensembles that explored elements of "irony, humor, parody, theatrically and exaggeration." With that came a slew of out-of-this-world accessories that only helped to elevate people's looks.

Take a look at some of the most bedazzled, exquisite and unique headpieces that were spotted on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.

Katy Perry

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Cardi B

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Billy Porter

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Cara Delevingne

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Celine Dion

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gal Gadot

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Salma Hayek

John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

Emily Ratajkowski

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Danai Gurira

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dakota Johnson

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Julia Garner

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

