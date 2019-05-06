Met Gala 2019: Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Gemma Chan and More Stars Wear the Wildest Headpieces
The first Monday in May never disappoints!
The 2019 Met Gala was one for the books, bringing the biggest and hottest celebrities to New York to show off their most extravagant and mesmerizing looks. This year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," based on Susan Sontag's 1994 essay, "Notes on Camp," inspired a parade of celebs to don statement-making ensembles that explored elements of "irony, humor, parody, theatrically and exaggeration." With that came a slew of out-of-this-world accessories that only helped to elevate people's looks.
Take a look at some of the most bedazzled, exquisite and unique headpieces that were spotted on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.
Katy Perry
Jennifer Lopez
Cardi B
Billy Porter
Cara Delevingne
Gemma Chan
Gigi Hadid
Celine Dion
Priyanka Chopra
Gal Gadot
Salma Hayek
Emily Ratajkowski
Danai Gurira
Emily Blunt
Janelle Monáe
Dakota Johnson
Joan Smalls
Winnie Harlow
Julia Garner
