Style

Met Gala 2019: Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Gemma Chan and More Stars Wear the Wildest Headpieces

By Liz Calvario‍
Now Playing
hh:mm:ss

The first Monday in May never disappoints!

The 2019 Met Gala was one for the books, bringing the biggest and hottest celebrities to New York to show off their most extravagant and mesmerizing looks. This year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," based on Susan Sontag's 1994 essay, "Notes on Camp," inspired a parade of celebs to don statement-making ensembles that explored elements of "irony, humor, parody, theatrically and exaggeration." With that came a slew of out-of-this-world accessories that only helped to elevate people's looks. 

Take a look at some of the most bedazzled, exquisite and unique headpieces that were spotted on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.

Katy Perry 

Katy Perry Met Gala 2019
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez 2019 Met Gala
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Cardi B

Cardi b 2019 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Billy Porter

Billy Porter Met Gala 2019
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Met Gala 2019
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan 2019 Met Gala
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid 2019 Met Gala
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Celine Dion

Celine Dion 2019 Met Gala
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Met Gala 2019
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot Met Gala 2019
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Met Gala 2019
John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski Met Gala 2019
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Met Gala 2019
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt 2019 Met Gala
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monae Met Gala 2019
Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dakota Johnson 

Dakota Johnson 2019 Met Gala
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Met Gala 2019
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow 2019 Met Gala
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Julia Garner

Julia Garner 2019 Met Gala
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

See more of ET's Met Gala coverage below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Met Gala 2019: Cardi B Goes All Out With Her Sprawling, Camp-Themed Outfit

Gwen Stefani Stuns in White While ‘Fantasizing’ About Blake Shelton Joining Her at 2019 Met Gala

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Return to Met Gala Red Carpet as Married Couple

Met Gala 2019: What to Expect From Fashion's Biggest Night

Related Gallery

 