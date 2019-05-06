Move over Sia -- Katy Perry is the new queen of chandeliers!



The 34-year-old pop star fully embraced "Camp: Notes of Fashion," the theme for the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, turning up to the event as a chandelier in a stunning outfit by Moschino's Jeremy Scott.

Fans were beside themselves on social media as the singer turned up dripping in bling, with the chandelier parts surrounding her body and completed with a sparkling head piece.



The songstress told reporters that her heart was the power cord to light up the chandelier.

Scott is a longtime pal and collaborator, who previously dressed Perry for the 2015 gala, as well as the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show.

“When this exhibition was announced, she was like, ‘Oh my God, can you believe it? It’s all about you!'” the 43-year-old designer told Page Six about dressing the singer. “And frankly, there probably isn’t a performer in pop history that’s used camp and humor more than she has. I have guesses at what people expect from us, but I’m trying to outdo those expectations. It’s going to be an eleganza extravaganza."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

KATY PERRY OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/nx15aABRTD — crldsnts (@CandidlyCarlo) May 6, 2019

Perry first attended the prestigious party in 2009, wearing her hair in a dramatic, blunt bob and turning heads in a cobalt-blue Tommy Hilfiger gown to make a bold, unforgettable debut.

Perry at the 2009 Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Though the "Roar" singer once again stunned in the unusual -- a CuteCircuit gown that lit up in a rainbow of colors thanks to thousands of LED lights -- in 2010, she skipped the annual affair in 2011 and 2012. She returned in grand fashion in 2013, rocking a sequin Dolce & Gabbana dress for that year's punk theme.

Perry at the 2010 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic

Perry at the 2013 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Huffington Post

After a one-year absence, Perry returned to the infamous steps in a graffiti-inspired gown by Moschino for the 2015 event. She has attended the gala every year since, wearing an embellished Prada gown in 2016, a Maison Margiela red tulle and silk chiffon dress for her co-chair duties in 2017, and sporting her most dramatic look yet last year by opting for a Versace gold mini dress and larger-than-life white-and-gold wings.

Perry at the 2015 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Perry at the 2016 Met Gala TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Perry at the Met Gala in 2017 Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Perry at the Met Gala in 2018 Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Watch the video below for more on this year's Met Gala.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Met Gala: See the Most Iconic Looks of All Time

Met Gala: So What Exactly Is It?

Met Gala 2019: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Fashion's Biggest Night Out

Related Gallery