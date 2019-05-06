Met Gala 2019: Katy Perry Dazzles as a Chandelier on the Red Carpet
Move over Sia -- Katy Perry is the new queen of chandeliers!
The 34-year-old pop star fully embraced "Camp: Notes of Fashion," the theme for the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, turning up to the event as a chandelier in a stunning outfit by Moschino's Jeremy Scott.
Fans were beside themselves on social media as the singer turned up dripping in bling, with the chandelier parts surrounding her body and completed with a sparkling head piece.
The songstress told reporters that her heart was the power cord to light up the chandelier.
Scott is a longtime pal and collaborator, who previously dressed Perry for the 2015 gala, as well as the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show.
“When this exhibition was announced, she was like, ‘Oh my God, can you believe it? It’s all about you!'” the 43-year-old designer told Page Six about dressing the singer. “And frankly, there probably isn’t a performer in pop history that’s used camp and humor more than she has. I have guesses at what people expect from us, but I’m trying to outdo those expectations. It’s going to be an eleganza extravaganza."
Perry first attended the prestigious party in 2009, wearing her hair in a dramatic, blunt bob and turning heads in a cobalt-blue Tommy Hilfiger gown to make a bold, unforgettable debut.
Though the "Roar" singer once again stunned in the unusual -- a CuteCircuit gown that lit up in a rainbow of colors thanks to thousands of LED lights -- in 2010, she skipped the annual affair in 2011 and 2012. She returned in grand fashion in 2013, rocking a sequin Dolce & Gabbana dress for that year's punk theme.
After a one-year absence, Perry returned to the infamous steps in a graffiti-inspired gown by Moschino for the 2015 event. She has attended the gala every year since, wearing an embellished Prada gown in 2016, a Maison Margiela red tulle and silk chiffon dress for her co-chair duties in 2017, and sporting her most dramatic look yet last year by opting for a Versace gold mini dress and larger-than-life white-and-gold wings.
Watch the video below for more on this year's Met Gala.
