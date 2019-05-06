It was a date night for Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha at the Met Gala!

The couple, who rarely pose together on the red carpet, arrived in style to the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday in New York City. With the theme being Camp: Notes on Fashion, Washington stunned in a Tory Burch peach gown which had the words "Negativity is Noise" written all over it. She also had on custom rings with the same message, and paired the look with a Lorraine Schwartz headband and earrings as well as Casadei shoes.

As for Asomugha, he looked dapper in a blue tuxedo. The couple posed for a group photo with Burch and Charlie’s Angels star Ella Balinska upon arrival.

Inside, Washington, 42, and Asomugha, 37, were snapped with another hot couple,Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, as well as Idris Elba, in another group pic.

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The two were also at last year's event, but opted not to pose together. Instead, the actress hit the red carpet solo, wearing a gold Ralph Lauren gown.

Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

While they didn't pose for pics in 2018, back in 2015 Washington was spotted on the red carpet with her real-life husband and her Scandal love interest, Tony Goldwyn.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Washington and Asomugha, a former NFL pro, married in 2013 and have two kids, 5-year-old Isabelle and 2-year-old Caleb. Here's more with the happy couple:

