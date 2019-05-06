It was a date night for Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha at the Met Gala!

The couple, who rarely pose together on the red carpet, arrived in style to the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday in New York City. With the theme being Camp: Notes on Fashion, Washington stunned in a peach gown which had the words "“Negativity is Noise” written all over it.

The couple posed for a group photo, which also included designer Tory Burch and Charlie’s Angels star Ella Balinska, upon arrival.

Inside, they were snapped with another hot couple,Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, as well as Idris Elba, in another group pic.



The two were also at last year's event, but opted not to pose together. Instead, the 42-year-old actress hit the red carpet solo, wearing a gold Ralph Lauren gown.



Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

While they didn't pose for pics last year, back in 2015 Washington was spotted on the red carpet with her real-life husband and her Scandal love interest, Tony Goldwyn.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Washington and Asomugha, a 37-year-old former NFL pro, married in 2013 and have two kids, 5-year-old Isabelle and 2-year-old Caleb. Here's more with the happy couple:

