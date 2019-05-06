Lady Gaga is a showstopper!

All eyes were on theA Star Is Born leading lady as she made her way down the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night.

This year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," based on Susan Sontag's 1994 essay, "Notes on Camp," inspired a slew of celebs to don statement-making ensembles that explored elements of "irony, humor, parody, theatrically, and exaggeration," something that Gaga is no stranger to.

Dressed to the nines, the "Shallow" songstress turned heads in an extravagant and billowing hot pink Brandon Maxwell look that featured a massive train, a matching headpiece, a black tulle skirt underneath her gown and umbrella. Her beauty look was equally as dramatic, with major lashes and doll-like makeup. She was also doused in Tiffany diamonds.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

But that wasn't all! During the red carpet, Gaga delivered a magical and epic fashion show, slowly unveiling three additional looks. After making a major entrance with five dancers carrying umbrellas and helping the Oscar winner with her dress, Gaga reached the middle of the stairs and revealed a black gown.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

She then came back down the carpet again and Maxwell cut off her second look to reveal a hot pink body-hugging dress underneath with a black sparkly bra peeking through. Gaga then took out an old-school-style cell phone from her purse and put on Linda Farrow sunglasses.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Last but not least, she made her way down the red carpet once more for her fourth and final change, which consisted of a bra, underwear, fishnets and statement heels. She pulled a House of Gaga wagon before strutting up the stairs, lying down and posing.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gaga, along with Serena Williams, Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, is this year's Met Ball co-chair.

The last time the GRAMMY winner attended the annual fundraiser was in 2016. The theme was "Manux X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" and she arrived in a unique metallic, silver leotard with matching cropped jacket by Versace.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

See more of ET's Met Gala coverage, below.

Related Gallery

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Met Gala: See the Most Iconic Looks of All Time

Met Gala: So What Exactly Is It?

Met Gala 2019: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Fashion's Biggest Night Out